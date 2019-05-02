Project POV: St. John's High School students craft stories in their own voice

The power of story is something some students at St. John's High School can now attest to.

CBC Manitoba editorial staff have been mentoring youth at the North End Winnipeg school to help them tell stories from their own point of view.

The stories are raw, powerful and original. The partnership is part of an initiative called Project POV that aims to help young people recognize the value of their own stories.

Students came to CBC Manitoba's studios last November for a full day of workshops on storytelling and were then paired with editorial staff, who worked with the youth to help them craft their tales over the last four months.

"Our students were amazing. They really took their stories to heart," St. John's High School principal Douglas Taylor said Thursday night, before students showcased their projects for their friends and families for the first time.

Taylor said he is forever grateful for the opportunity to showcase how diverse and talented his students are.

"I think the image that we need to be changing within the North End is that we have students that can compete and be articulate as anyone else, anywhere else in the country, and I'm so proud of our students and I'm so proud of our teachers."

The students are sharing their work publicly Friday for the first time online, on radio and on TV.

Here are some of the projects:

'I was broken': How learning to let go changed my life

Kim Dang is a top achiever, but constant studying and overwhelming pressure to be the best took a toll on her mental health. She hopes others will learn the importance of letting go.

CBC mentors: Lyzaville Sale, Austin Grabish.

Just play the game: Beating racism in hockey

Luke Amos has dealt with racism as a hockey player and has some advice for other diverse players who may encounter it.

CBC mentor: Karen Pauls.

Running from Al-Shabaab as a child, teen learnt survival

Abdul was just nine years old when his mother told him he had to flee his village in Somalia alone, because hundreds of kids had been abducted by Al-Shabaab and she feared he would be next. That day, he started a journey that would span seven years and four countries, before finally bringing him to a home in Winnipeg.

CBC mentor: Bridget Forbes.

We are dancers

St. John's High School students Lukighe Kissu and Loraine Remetilla share their stories of how dance has made positive changes in their lives.

CBC mentors: Travis Pederson, Meagan Fiddler, Brett Purdy.

After crossing border, student now dreams of becoming nurse

Veronica Ade shares her journey of coming to Manitoba. Ade is from Nigeria and came to Canada in 2018. She left her family and came here determined to get an education.

CBC mentors: Marjorie Dowhos, Jillian Taylor.

Teenage fear and vulnerability in the 21st century

Shay-Ann Scott-Jolicoeur hosts a panel discussion and interviews her peers about struggles teens are dealing with in today's society.

CBC mentor: Sara Tate.

Facing the future: The pressure to succeed after high school

Jand Avila shares the internal struggle he's faced while dealing with pressure as he gets ready to make the transition to college.

CBC mentor: Holly Caruk.

Dear Dad: Why did you leave?

St. John's High School student Cheyenne Moar writes a deeply personal letter to her father in this audio piece.

CBC mentor: Stephanie Cram.

Football champion finds deeper meaning through sport

In this written piece, Nick Wakos draws on his experience with the St. John's Tigers. The team won the high school football championship last year for the first time in 38 years. Wakos writes about how playing sports has influenced him on and off the field. He hopes that by telling his story about how he overcame adversity, he will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

CBC mentors: Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable.