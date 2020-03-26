CBC Manitoba presents Juno Nominees From Home

The Juno Awards were officially cancelled earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but for Manitoba's nominees, the show must go on.

Join CBC Manitoba's Marcy Markusa at 7 p.m. Thursday as she hosts a live concert featuring all of the province's Juno nominees, who will be performing from their very own homes.

The lineup features Renee Lamoureux, Iskwe, Del Barber, Big Dave McLean, James Ehnes, Fresh I.E. and The Small Glories

Thursday's show promises to be a great time to get together (at a responsible distance) and indulge in the best music Manitoba has to offer.

The virtual concert can be viewed on the CBC Manitoba website, Facebook, Twitter, or CBC Gem.