CBC Manitoba holds on to No. 1 spot in Winnipeg radio ratings market

Continuous support from Manitobans has kept CBC Radio in the No. 1 spot among Winnipeg stations in the latest ratings.

Recent data from Numeris, the company that tracks and measures ratings, has CBC in the top spot with a 15.5 per cent share of listeners in the Winnipeg market. That's an increase from the 14.4 per cent rating in spring.

The period measured for ratings was from November 2021 to November 2022 (excluding Dec. 13, 2021, to Jan. 8, 2022).

Information Radio with Marcy Markusa holds the number 1 ranking for Winnipeg morning shows, with a 23.5 per cent market share.

CBC Manitoba's afternoon show Up To Speed, hosted by Faith Fundal, is back in the number 1 spot with an 11.1 per cent market share.

The Weekend Morning Show, with its new host Keisha Paul, maintains the number 1 spot in the market, with a 31 per cent market share on Saturdays and 34.6 per cent share on Sundays.

Paul started guest hosting the show in April and officially became the new permanent host in October.

Radio Noon with Marjorie Dowhos holds steady at the number 2 spot with a 12.4 per cent share.

And Unreserved with Rosanna Deerchild moves back into the number 1 spot in its Saturday afternoon time slot, with a 12.7 per cent share, up from 8.8 per cent in spring.