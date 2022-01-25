CBC Manitoba launches community advisory board to broaden coverage of underrepresented communities

CBC Manitoba is launching a community advisory board to help inform how it covers news and issues in the province — the first of its kind for CBC.

The board is made up of 19 members who reflect the ethnocultural, socio-economic, geographic and political diversity of Manitoba.

Though they will not oversee editorial decisions, they will provide general feedback to the Winnipeg newsroom on programming and advice on specific reporting projects, and may be called upon as a sounding board during breaking news events.

"As we think about reflecting our community and engaging our community, it's one more way for us to add to the number of voices that we hear and the perspectives that we get," said John Bertrand, CBC's senior managing director for the Prairies region.

The hope is that the initiative will help CBC Manitoba better reflect the communities it serves and the changing nature of Canada, Bertrand said.

"We're here to serve our community. We're here to serve Manitobans, and by extension Canadians," which is why it's important to hear "their voices and perspectives and lived experiences," he said.

"The more we listen and the more we hear about what matters to people and why it matters and how it affects their lives, it has to enrich our storytelling and broaden our storytelling and make us more relevant."

Unique approach

The board is a pilot project and a first for CBC, but the concept isn't new.

Other newsrooms across the globe such as BBC, National Public Radio in the United States and privately owned U.S. companies such as McClatchy Newspapers and the San Diego Union-Tribune have adopted the community advisory board model as well.

While some newsrooms in Canada have formed advisory boards in the past, CBC Manitoba's is unique in how it draws on a broad range of people from different lived experiences to give feedback to the newsroom year-round, says a community engagement consultant and instructor.

Anita Li, who worked with CBC to develop the board, says this could help CBC Manitoba better connect with the audiences it serves, which has broader implications as well.

"It's filling in gaps in coverage so that you have a holistic understanding of the entire province, and it's also a way to support local democracy too," she said.

"To me ... the end goal is actually engaging people in the democratic process by reflecting their lives in journalism."

The members of the board are: