Pumpkins, puppets and ghostly radio: 3 Manitoba entertainment picks for Sept. 21-23

Summer is officially ending this weekend, and it's going out with a bang in Manitoba. There's a diverse lineup of activities around the province, from puppets to pumpkins.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Puppets for grown-ups

If you grew up watching the Muppets on Sunday, this is an event for you.

But you have to be an actual grown-up for this one.

It's the Winnipeg Puppet Slam, an annual show, and this year's event is called Tales from the Puppet Cafe.

Winnipeg Puppet Slam is the Winnipeg Puppet Collective's main event, where puppeteers of all kinds show short-form pieces among their peers — sort of like a poetry slam, but non-competitive and unjuried.

It's an opportunity for all skill or performance levels to put on a show among a supportive group of people.

You can go check this out Saturday at the Gas Station Arts Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Giant pumpkins in Teulon​

I am sending you on a road trip to for some fall family fun.

An hour's drive north of Winnipeg of Highway 7 will take you Teulon, Man., where the annual Pumpkinfest is taking place this Saturday.

Go for around 9 a.m. to start your day off with a pancake breakfast. Then bundle up and spend the rest of the day soaking in the attractions of this autumn event.

There will be pumpkins. Saturday's Teulon Pumpkinfest features a competition to find the biggest pumpkin, a pie-eating contest and much more. (Teulon Pumpkinfest/Facebook)

For the little ones, there's face painting, a crafting area and even pony rides. If you're getting to urge to have a culinary adventure, you can learn how to make your own cheese or maybe grow your own mushrooms.

For a greater challenge, see if you've got the appetite to win the pie-eating contest.

There's also live entertainment featuring fiddling, juggling, and a few canine superstars who will amaze with an interactive performance that includes a chance to meet the four-legged celebrities.

Of course, it just wouldn't be Pumpkinfest without a few of of those tasty seasonal squashes. There is a competition to find the biggest pumpkin, and the current festival record is an astounding 636 pounds (about 289 kilograms). That would make quite the jack-o'-lantern!

Pumpkinfest takes place at the Teulon-Rockwood Centennial Centre. Admission is $5 per person. Families of up to six can get in for $20. It's free admission for children two years and under.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Ghost radio

Some peculiar sights and sounds will be displayed in the Artspace building on Arthur Street in Winnipeg throughout the weekend.

The WNDX Festival of Moving Image is back this year, focusing on underrepresented communities who aren't often represented at mainstream art festivals. The programming schedule is diverse, ranging from short film packs to live audio/visual performances.

One of the live performances showcased features a bit of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation history.

Some of you may be familiar with RCI, or, Radio Canada International. RCI is the CBC's international broadcasting service, sending CBC stories across the globe.

Before people could access the content here on the internet, shortwave radio signals were sent to places like South America, Europe, and the Arctic through high-voltage transmitters. Thirteen radio towers, located outside of Sackville, N.B., would carry CBC signals across the globe.

RCI stopped broadcasting shortwave in 2012, and the towers were destroyed in 2014.

Before that happened, an artist by the name of Amanda Dawn Christie put a microphone to the steel of these towers and recorded the electricity pulses. It's part of a work she calls Requiem for Radio: Pulse Decay.

Combining these sounds with a theremin, and displaying portraits of the monolithic towers, Christie is conjuring the ghosts of Radio Canada International.

Requiem for Radio: Pulse Decay will be performed as part of WNDX Friday at 10:30 p.m. at the Video Pool Media Arts Centre in Artspace.

WNDX is running throughout the whole weekend at Artspace building on Arthur Street.