CBC Asks: Who are your language keepers?

CBC Manitoba wants to know how newcomers and Indigenous people in our province are preserving their language and culture for the next generation.

Live at at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, Up To Speed host Faith Fundal sits down with four Manitobans who have been working diligently towards that goal.

Here's who they are:

Tariq Mesbahul is the landscape designer behind the new International Mother Language Plaza , and holds a master's degree in urban and regional planning. He practised architecture in Bangladesh for more than 15 years.

Martina Fisher is an Anishinaabe social worker whose first language is Anishinaabemowin. As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she's passionate about working with people and learning from others to bring healing and growth to her generation and the next.

Matiur Rahman was an active participant in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as a freedom fighter. He is an adjunct professor of geography at the University of Manitoba, specializing in disasters and international development. His research interests range from the 1997 flood's impact on Roseau River First Nation to disaster mitigation in Bangladesh.

Emdad Haque was born in Bangladesh and is now a professor at the Natural Resources Institute at the University of Manitoba. His research interests include population displacement, natural hazards, culture and identity, social learning, collective action and public policy.

CBC Manitoba will broadcast the discussion live from its remote newsroom bureau at Garden City Shopping Centre. You can watch it on our website or the CBC Manitoba Facebook page.