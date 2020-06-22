CBC Asks: Defunding the police — it this the solution?

Protests in response to racism and police brutality against Black and Indigenous peoples are gaining momentum — and with them, calls for police reform are growing.

At the heart of it is the call to take a hard look at the role of police in our communities: the types of situations they are expected to respond to and whether it's time to defund the police. In other words, should we take some of the resources from police coffers and reallocate those funds to social services programs?

But not everyone is sure about what that would mean, and whether it's the right course of action.

That's why CBC Manitoba will host a community-driven conversation to keep the dialogue going on a special CBC Asks live discussion, asking the question: "Defunding the police: Is this the solution?" on Tuesday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m CT.

A tarp that read 'Justice 4 Eishia Hudson' was placed on the steps of the Manitoba legislative grounds during a Friday rally for justice for Indigenous lives and police reform in Manitoba. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

CBC News at Six host Janet Stewart will be joined by panelists Zilla Jones, an author and Winnipeg lawyer, Sheila North, a Cree advocate and former Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) and Deputy Mayor of Winnipeg Markus Chambers.

