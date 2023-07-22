Crews fight Friday night fire at Jarvis Avenue warehouse

The cause of a Friday night warehouse fire on Jarvis Avenue is now under investigation, the City of Winnipeg says.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a report of a fire in a single-storey commercial warehouse on Jarvis Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the city said in a Saturday news release.

When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the building at the corner of Jarvis and Powers Street, in the Dufferin Industrial area.

Firefighters started by attacking the fire from the outside, before heading into the building. The fire was declared under control around 10:55 p.m., the release said.

Staff working at the facility were able to get themselves out safely and no injuries were reported, according to the city.

No damage estimate is available at this point.