Cathy Cox becomes the latest Tory MLA to decide against re-election bid

Cathy Cox, a former cabinet minister, has joined the growing list of Manitoba Progressive Conservative incumbents who won't be on the ballot for the 2023 provincial election.

The representative for Kildonan-River East in Winnipeg announced in a statement on Thursday that she won't seek re-election.

First elected in 2016, Cox spent her first year in government as the sustainable development minister.

She later led the sport, culture and heritage ministry and was the minister for the status of women until early 2022, when she was shuffled out of cabinet.

In her statement, Cox said serving her constituents "has been an honour of a lifetime," but it is time to step away from public life and enjoy more precious moments with family and friends.

"Only God can foresee our future. Life is short and there are no guarantees in this world," she wrote.

She and her husband have three grown sons "now pursuing their dreams with their families," with their middle son to be married later this year.

Cox expressed her gratitude to former premier Brian Pallister for the confidence and trust he placed in her, but didn't mention current Premier Heather Stefanson.

Pallister appointed Cox to cabinet, and Stefanson removed her from cabinet in a shuffle in January 2022, two months after becoming premier when Pallister stepped down.

"As I reflect on those nearly seven, sometimes tumultuous years in government, what is most memorable are the many remarkable Manitobans I was privileged to meet," Cox wrote.

She said her work as MLA for her riding will remain a priority before the election scheduled for Oct. 3, 2023.

"To my family, friends, political assistants and the many volunteers who supported and stood by my side during my time in politics, I extend my deepest and sincere gratitude," Cox wrote.

Her departure means more than a quarter of the PC MLAs who were in the party's caucus a year ago — 10 of 36 MLAs — won't run in the next provincial election.

Former Kirkfield Park MLA Scott Fielding resigned in June, while Eileen Clarke (Agassiz), Cliff Cullen (Spruce Woods), Myrna Driedger (Roblin), Ralph Eichler (Lakeside), Alan Lagimodiere (Selkirk), Blaine Pedersen (Midland), Dennis Smook (La Verendrye) and Ian Wishart (Portage la Prairie) have all said they will not seek another term in the Manitoba Legislature.