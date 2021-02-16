Winnipeg committee recommends former Winnipeg Airport Authority financial manager as new CFO

A City of Winnipeg recruitment committee is recommending a candidate for the municipality's chief financial officer.

The recruiting committee is recommending Catherine Kloepfer for the role, according to a news release issued by the City of Winnipeg on Tuesday.

"Catherine KIoepfer has over thirty years of public and private sector experience in financial management to draw upon, including at the Winnipeg Airport Authority and a number of community boards, organizations and corporations," said Mayor Brian Bowman in the release.

City councillors Scott Gillingham, Cindy Gilroy and Markus Chambers, as well as interim CAO Mike Ruta are on the committee.

Coun. Gillingham is calling Kloepfer a "natural fit.

"A proven executive leader, Ms. Kloepfer's extensive professional background in the private sector and her work on various boards would be important assets to the residents of Winnipeg," he said.

Now that the recruitment committee has recommended a candidate, they will seek confirmation at the executive policy committee meeting on Wednesday, followed by city council next Thursday.

