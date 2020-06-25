Caterpillars crawl amok in Winnipeg thanks to spray delays

If you've been anywhere near a tree in Winnipeg lately, they're hard to miss. Literally.

The friendly neighbourhood elm spanworm is out in full force, chewing the leaves of every tree it can crawl onto and suspending in hordes from sticky, silky strings.

"They're literally raining down on us," said Wolseley resident Corey Rootsaert, standing outside her home, surrounded by dozens of dangling caterpillars.

It can all make a walk down the street an experience.

"When you want to go to the car — run," Rootsaert said.

"We've taken to bringing a wooden spoon on walks to sort of bat them out of the way."

Wolseley resident Corey Rootsaert has taken to using a wooden spoon to bat away the spanworms dangling on her street. She thinks the city took too long to spray in her neighbourhood. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The accompanying feces tends to pose a unique set of problems, beyond just the mess and smell.

"I slipped in worm feces on the sidewalk," said Rootsaert. "I thought, 'This is absolutely insane.'"

The only way to fight the crawlers is to spray the tree leaves with a special bacteria. It's harmless to other bugs and animals, but once the elm spanworm larvae ingest it, they'll die in less than a week.

The City of Winnipeg sprayed in Rootsaert's neighbourhood this week, but she thinks it's too late for the trees there.

The city sprays a bacteria onto the tree leaves, which the elm spanworm will then ingest, killing it in a number of days. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/Radio-Canada)

The city's top bug official acknowledges there were delays, in part because the weather hasn't co-operated since spraying started in the spring.

"We had hoped to do some more neighbourhoods but we couldn't," said Ken Nawolsky, who heads up the city's insect control branch.

"It's either been sometimes too windy at night, or there's been some rain."

Spraying trees for elm spanworms is also a much slower process that fogging for mosquitos, Nawolsky said, with only seven machines at his disposal to cover the whole city.

"They only go about two kilometres an hour."

The city has an online map showing which areas have already been sprayed, and the planned schedule for further spraying.

WATCH | Caterpillars out in full force:

The friendly neighbourhood elm spanworm is out in full force, chewing the leaves of every tree it can crawl onto, and suspending in hordes from their silky strings. 2:28

Nawolsky said making things harder is the number of residents who sign up for buffer zones, requesting the city not spray trees on their property. In Wolseley, the city can only treat one-third of the canopy.

"We're missing large chunks of trees to be treated," he said, adding that caterpillars on the untreated trees can just move on over to the other ones.

Elm spanworms have taken over Winnipeg this spring. The city says outbreaks usually follow a multi-year cycle, and this season should have been better. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Nawolsky said the city is looking to change how it sprays for the caterpillars in the future, because the elm spanworm isn't following the multi-year cycle it has in the past.

"They're supposed to be disappearing after the third year, but we're still noticing them being around," he said.

"So we're going to have to adjust our programs as we move into the future, because their way of surviving here in Winnipeg has changed."

Wolseley residents left to their own methods

Banding trees does nothing to stop them either. Unlike other female moths, who climb up trees to lay their eggs and are stopped by the bands, the female adult elm spanworm can fly.

That also means she can travel further throughout the city to lay her eggs — on average about 250 of them — wreaking havoc on a new neighbourhood each year.

That's left some people in Wolseley up to their own devices.

Unlike other caterpillars, the adult female elm spanworm can fly when she becomes a moth. That means she can travel throughout the city to lay her eggs — on average about 250 of them. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/Radio-Canada)

"Yesterday I ended up coming out with an umbrella to try stop them from landing in my hair and on my face," said Kelly Thornham.

Luckily, relief is on the way.

The fact that the caterpillars are now hanging from trees is a sign they are entering their next life stage, and will soon disappear.

But not everyone is happy to see them go. Renzy Robles, 10, doesn't mind having them around.

"Well, I like them. I sometimes put them on my hand," he said. "I like to watch them do their thing."