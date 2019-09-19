Thief cuts catalytic converters from school buses in Winnipeg

A 38-year-old man accused of stealing emissions parts from school buses in Winnipeg faces multiple charges.

The thefts, which occurred between the beginning of July and Sept. 3, involved someone cutting and removing the catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters from five buses.

The thief then attempted to sell the stolen parts for scrap metal for about $500, police said in a news release, adding that licence plates stolen from another car were attached to the vehicle the seller used.

The total cost to the victims of the thefts was approximately $56,800, police said.

Catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters are part of vehicles' exhaust systems, converting pollutants to less toxic material before they're expelled out tailpipes into the atmosphere. They contain small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Thefts of the parts have been reported across the country, spiking whenever the value of the metals increases.

On Sept. 3, Winnipeg police investigators arrested a 38-year-old man, who faces charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property.