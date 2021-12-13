Winnipegger Carson Lambos named to Canadian national junior hockey team

Winnipegger Carson Lambos will represent Canada over the holidays as a member of the national junior hockey team.

The Winnipeg Ice defenceman was named to the national team after the selection camp concluded Sunday. He put up one goal and one assist in pre-tournament play.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Lambos, 18, previously donned the maple leaf in Canada's World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2019-20.

He is +21 with 18 points and 24 penalty minutes in 19 games in his third season with the WHL's Ice.

Lambos led all WHL rookie defenceman in scoring in the 2019-20 season and was +20 in 57 games.

He was drafted second overall in the 2018 WHL bantam draft and was selected 26th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 NHL draft.

More from CBC Manitoba: