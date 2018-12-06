Drivers angry, shocked after dozens of vehicles towed from Exchange District

Many people received a nasty surprise in Winnipeg's Exchange District Wednesday evening when their cars were ticketed and towed without warning.

It happened during a busy night in the entertainment district, when the streets were lined with parked cars.

"There were at least a dozen tow trucks towing away every car in front of our theatre and all the way down Rupert," said Chris Brett, who works at the Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatre on Lily Street and Rupert Avenue, behind the Centennial Concert Hall.

He was taking a break from rehearsals around 9 p.m. when he saw the flashing lights from the army of tow trucks hauling cars away.

"What went through my mind was, 'Why are they towing all these cars?' You know, the city, they're begging for people to come downtown and this is how they treat them," he said.

When the trucks were taking the cars, Brett noticed some temporary "No Parking" signs and street work signs had been posted, "but none of those signs were out there at dinner time" when people first arrived, he said.

"I can't think of anything other than this is discouraging people from coming downtown," Brett said.

"These are hardworking folks, and I'm thinking probably lots of retired folks coming out to see their one show of the season, then coming out to find their car is towed.

"Now their next step is paying $150 worth of tickets and taking a cab down to Higgins Avenue in the middle of the night to pick up their impounded car."

In addition to the $150 parking ticket, the towing and impound charges added up to another $120.23 for Jaime Carrasco. (Submitted by Jaime Carrasco)

The temperature had dropped to about –19 C with a wind chill that made it feel more like –27, Environment Canada data says.

On top of the $150 ticket and cab costs, people would have had to pay another $120.23 for the tow and impound charges.

Jaime Carrasco, who left his car on McDermot Avenue for a band rehearsal and came out later to discover it gone, said there were no signs prohibiting parking.

"It was a shock. It's not the best thing to happen right before Christmas," he said.

When he went to get his car back, the impound lot was busy with people "and most of them were elderly folks," said Carrasco, who didn't talk to any of them about how they felt.

"It was just so cold. I just wanted to get in the car and drive home, but there was one elderly man in particular who was on crutches and didn't seem too happy to have to deal with that."

Carrasco's parking ticket notes temporary traffic control for street works from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., but there was no warning, he said.

"If I had seen signs I wouldn't have parked, and if I didn't see anyone else parked … I would have known something was up," he said. "But there were at least another dozen cars there."

The City of Winnipeg has not yet responded to CBC's requests for an interview.