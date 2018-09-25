Carol Burnett fan has been having fun with comedian's old Mercedes for years

Carol Burnett will be in Winnipeg this Thursday for a Q&A session at the Centennial Concert Hall, but her car has been in the city for years.

Roberta So owns the comedian's old car, after her late husband bought it several years ago in Ventura, Calif., through an online auction on eBay.

Since then, So has been having fun with the 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC, even showcasing it at a 2014 World of Wheels car show, dressed as Burnett's famous charwoman character.

Burnett played the character in her long-running TV variety series, The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978.

​Carol Burnett will be at Winnipeg's Centennial Concert Hall on Thursday where she will take questions from the audience. (Netflix)

So's husband, who passed away in June, was a car collector. Initially, she wasn't in favour of him buying yet another car to add to his collection.

But when she found out who owned it, she warmed up to the idea.

"He knew I was a monster fan," she told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

"She was always funny and always clean. You could let the children watch."

The car arrived in Winnipeg in February 2013, along with the original title to the Mercedes, and some old tickets to the Carol Burnett Show.

It also had a car phone, which "was like a brick," So said.

A few years ago, So decided to let Burnett know her old car was in good hands.

She saw on Burnett's fan website that the legendary comedian wasn't doing interviews anymore, but decided to try anyway by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Burnett signed this photo of her old Mercedes for Roberta So a few years ago. (Submitted by Roberta So )

A few weeks later, she got it back, signed "To Roberta, Love Carol (Burnett)."

So has tickets to Burnett's appearance on Thursday, though she isn't sure if she'll lob any questions at her.