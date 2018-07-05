Carmen Campagne, Canadian singer-songwriter, dies of cancer at 58

Carmen Campagne, a celebrated singer-songwriter who performed for children in French, has died of cancer at 58, her family confirms.

The award-winning songwriter, composer and performer spent three decades making music for kids.

Campagne sold more than a million CDs and DVDs in Canada and France and won a Juno Award, four Felix Awards and a Parents' Choice Award in the United States. In 2014, she was invested into the Order of Canada for her work after receiving the award in 2013.

"Through her own compositions and traditional folk songs, she encourages Francophone youth to discover their heritage, and helps young Anglophones to learn French," the governor general's office wrote at the time.

Campagne was born in Willow Bunch, Sask., in 1959, as one of seven children. She started her career as a teacher but began performing children's songs in the late 1980s.

Later, she moved to Quebec and released several French-language albums before returning to Western Canada in 2003 to be closer to her family, spending much of her time with her sister in Ste. Anne, Man., and her parents in Saskatchewan.

Campagne began teaching again at a school in Saskatchewan but continued to release albums.