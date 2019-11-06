Skip to Main Content
Suspicious fire damages Carman church nursery room
Manitoba

Suspicious fire damages Carman church nursery room

RCMP are investigating a fire that broke out in the nursery room of a church in Carman, Man., on Monday morning.

Carman-Dufferin Fire Department's work confines fire to the church's nursery room

CBC News ·
RCMP were called to the church at 6 a.m. Monday. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP are investigating a fire that broke out in the nursery room of a church in Carman, Man., on Monday morning.

Mounties were called to the church on First Street N.W. at 6 a.m. 

The Carman-Dufferin Fire Department tackled the fire, which was confined to the church's nursery room.

The fire commissioner is investigating because the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious, a news release says.

RCMP ask anyone with information that could help investigators to call 204-822-4476 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The fire commissioner is investigating a fire that broke out in a Carman church's nursery room. (Submitted by RCMP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|