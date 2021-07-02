18-year-old dead after rollover near Carman: Manitoba RCMP

An 18-year-old man from the rural municipality of Dufferin was killed in a single-vehicle rollover early Thursday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Pembina Valley RCMP received reports at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Thursday of a rollover on Road 21 West, about three kilometres southeast of Carman.

Four young men, all from the RM of Dufferin, were in the pickup truck travelling northbound when it rolled and landed on the passenger side in the east ditch, police say. The truck was found completely burned.

The teen who was killed was the front passenger in the vehicle. Both he and the driver, a 19-year-old man, were thrown from the vehicle.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital in Winnipeg hospital with serious injuries.

The passengers in the rear of the truck, ages 19 and 20, were able to exit the vehicle and had minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, police say.

An RCMP criminal collision investigative team and an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist are assisting with the investigation.