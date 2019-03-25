Infuriated parents want vice-principal fired after students' underwear inspected

Parents who have children at a rural Manitoba school are outraged after learning the school's vice-principal asked students to show their underwear as part of an unusual investigation into a boys' washroom incident where underwear was flushed down a toilet.

The incident took place recently at Carman Elementary School and involved boys in Grade 4 and 5.

The school's principal sent a letter to some parents informing them of the underwear inspections last Friday.

Asking children to show underwear in school, that's crossing a line. - Parent Richelle Foster

In the letter, principal Cecile Affleck tells parents a staff person at the school asked male students to show their elastic underwear waistband above their pant waist so the educator could determine who was involved in the incident.

CBC News has confirmed that employee was the school's vice-principal.

"Asking children to show underwear in school, that's crossing a line," said Richelle Foster, who has two girls who go to the school.

She is one of multiple parents CBC has spoken to who want the educator involved fired.

"I'm terrified. I've told many moms. I said if she's not removed from that school my children will be. I will home school my kids for the remainder of the year, like, she's gotta go."

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he has asked the Prairie Rose School Division to investigate the matter.

"As this information is concerning, I am asking the school division to investigate the circumstances and report back to me as soon as possible," Goertzen said in an emailed statement Sunday.

Kay Gosselin has a son at the school who is in kindergarten and is angry she learned about the incident through Facebook. She said she never received a letter from the school.

"We're literally horrified. The fact that not all families were sent home this letter, when this is something that every parent of every child in that school should be made aware of."

"I mean, to have children show you their underwear in front of a whole class, nevermind to ask them to do that at all is disturbing. It's a violation … she's in a power position. She used that to intimidate these children and shame them and humiliate them."

School division revisiting policies

Prairie Rose School Division superintendent Terry Osiowy would not say what discipline the employee could face or confirm if she's been suspended.

"The investigative actions applied to this incident did not follow respectful investigative methods. PRSD will continue to investigate this matter and will respect all student and personnel confidentiality both during and following the investigation," he said in an emailed statement Sunday.

Osiowy said the division will continue to review and revise procedures that will provide school leaders with guidance and direction for completing "sensitive investigations."

Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Julie Courchaine said Monday it was aware of the incident and have been in contact with the school board but said Mounties are not investigating.

A request for comment sent Sunday to the vice-principal was not returned by Monday morning.