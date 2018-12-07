Cloudy water prompts boil-water advisory in Carman, Man.

The town of Carman, Man., is under a boil-water advisory while officials try to figure why the community's tap water has cloudy for days.

The province put the town, 75 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, under a boil-water advisory Tuesday.

Officials have ruled out bacteria as a cause of the cloudy water.

The province's guidelines call for a boil-water advisory when water may be unsafe but no illnesses or samples have detected presence of bacteria in the water, according to the Town of Carman website.

The province says all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it's used for:

Drinking and ice making.

Preparing beverages, such as infant formula.

Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables.

Brushing teeth.

Water does not need to be boiled for laundry or washing dishes. Adults and older children who can avoid swallowing the water are safe to wash, bathe or shower, the province says. Young children should be sponge-bathed.

The boil-water advisory will remain in effect until the town's water no longer presents a risk to public health.

