37 purses for her 37th birthday: Brandon woman collects donations in annual birthday drive

Carly Druwe has seemingly made it a tradition to give back for her birthday.

Last year, when she turned 36, she set a goal to donate 36 pounds of food to a local food bank. She ended up collecting several hundred pounds.

This year, she's marking the occasion by setting another goal — collecting 37 purses, filling them up with toiletries and other items, and donating them to various agencies.

"I've got an insane amount of stuff," Drewe told host Marjorie Dowhos on CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon program. "The amount of donations has been overwhelming. It's been wonderful."

Druwe has seen the struggles some people face first-hand, as a public health nurse in Brandon.

"We have lots of clients who are house-less or are staying in the shelter, staying with friends, couch-surfing, that kind of thing," she said. "Often basic things like deodorant, masks, ChapStick — like those kinds of things, they can't afford to purchase them on their own."

Radio Noon Manitoba 5:52 Brandon woman is celebrating her birthday by giving back to the community A Brandon woman is collecting used purses and filling them up with necessities for the less fortunate. She's doing all of this in honour of her 37th birthday, and she joined Marjorie Dowhos on Radio Noon! 5:52

She said she and her co-workers have handed out spare purses and bags in the past, and they've gone fast.

"They're a hot commodity," Druwe said. "It's nice when you don't have a lot to have something that's yours.

"I kind of thought with a lot of the clients that we see, that I know a lot of them would really appreciate getting some of these items; they're much needed. So that's kind of where the idea came from."

She's filling each bag with items such as mitts, tuques, masks, pads, tampons, lip balm, toothbrushes and other hygiene products.

Studio 83, a boutique in Miniota, Man., even supplied soap for each bag, she said.

"Lots of people, maybe if they had their … mother pass away or their sister or something and they had all their old bags and they didn't know what to do with them, they were excited to donate them because it's going to something good." Druwe said.

She said people have been messaging her on Facebook after she posted a Marketplace ad looking for donations.

"It feels good," she said. "I know that when we give those purses to my clients … I know people are going to appreciate them."

She's collecting donations until the end of the month, when she will package everything up and distribute them to different agencies that work with Brandon's less fortunate.

"My hope with this also is for people to think about it and maybe they can do something similar," she said.