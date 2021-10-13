Woman pulled from vehicle in 1 of 2 carjackings in north Winnipeg

A man and woman were carjacked within 45 minutes of one another in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

The first carjacking happened around 6:15 a.m. in the West Kildonan area, police said.

A man was parked on Hartford Avenue, between Andrews and McGregor streets, when he was confronted by a male with a weapon.

The man's vehicle was taken but was not injured, police say.

Then at 7 a.m., a woman was pulled from her vehicle while it was parked on Fife Street, off Mapleglen Drive, in The Maples neighbourhood, about 2½ kilometres from the earlier carjacking.

Three males jumped into the vehicle while pointing a weapon at the woman and sped away, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related. No information was given about the types of weapons used in the carjackings.

Anyone with information about either carjacking is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

