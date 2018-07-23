Man fights off police, tries carjacking vehicles to get away

A 27-year-old man grappled with officers, disarming one, before breaking free and making several failed attempts to carjack vehicles to get away, Winnipeg police say.

Officers patrolling in the city's Transcona area around 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday pulled a vehicle over to confirm the identity of the driver, who, it turned out, was wanted on an arrest warrant.

When they tried to arrest him, the man fought with them. One officer tried to use a stun gun but the man disarmed him and ran off.

The officers gave chase while the man ran ahead to other vehicles and attempted to take one. His efforts failed and officers caught up, struggled with him again but managed to take him into custody.

One officer had minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

The man is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of resisting an officer, one count of escaping lawful custody, one count of disarming a peace officer, two counts of robbery and one count of failing to comply with a prior court order.