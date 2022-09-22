72-year-old woman punched, dragged in carjacking Wednesday afternoon

A 72-year-old woman was punched and then dragged out of her SUV before it was stolen on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was confronted after returning to her parked Subaru Forester around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Tache Avenue and Horace Street in Norwood East, police said in a news release Thursday.

A man tried to take her keys and started punching her before dragging her out of the SUV and stealing it, police said.

The woman was hurt and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the stolen green 2014 Subaru Forester, with Manitoba licence plate FCM 461.

The man is believed to be 20 to 30 years old, about six feet tall, with an average build and dark, shoulder-length hair.

He was wearing all black at the time of the assault and carjacking.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

