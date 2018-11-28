Man pulled from vehicle by carjackers, 5 minutes later car crashes into building

A man is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building a few blocks from the spot where it was stolen in Winnipeg.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday about a violent carjacking near Beverley Street and Ellice Avenue in the West End.

A 61-year-old man told police he was driving on Beverley, where several people stood in the road, forcing him to stop. They demanded he give them his vehicle and when he refused, a man pulled him out of it. The thieves then sped off with the car.

Five minutes later, police were called about a crash on Sherbrook Street near William Avenue. The caller said a car slammed into a building and the driver and passenger ran away.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in the back seat. He was sent to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable. The man remains in hospital, police said.

The vehicle was identified as the one stolen during the carjacking.

A number of vehicles parked in the area were also hit, police said.

Police are searching for the driver and passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).