Man robbed, carjacked in Winnipeg

A man was forced to drive two people from downtown Winnipeg to the West End before he was robbed and his car was taken, police say.

The 35-year-old man was getting into his vehicle just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Garry Street and Assiniboine Avenue, when a man and woman walked up and demanded a ride.

He took them to Ashburn Street and Portage Avenue, where they forced him to pull over, police said.

The man and woman robbed him, ordered him to get out and drove off with the SUV — a grey and silver 2014 Ford Escape.

The victim was not injured but told police he believed the man had a weapon.

The man who took his car, whose face was covered, is described as approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin build. The woman is described as 25-30 years old, 5-foot-10 with a thin build and long brown hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).