Taxi stolen in Winnipeg carjacking

A Winnipeg cab driver was left standing on the side of a road in the city's North End after his taxi was stolen.

Police were called about a carjacking around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Polson Avenue and Aikins Street.

The 21-year-old cabbie told them he was driving two male passengers when one pulled out a "sharp object" and demanded money. The driver handed over some cash and got out.

The passengers then pulled away with the cab.

The police helicopter later located the abandoned cab in a Cathedral Avenue alley west of Main Street, where it had hit a fence.

One of the passengers is described as 20-25 years old and about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. The other is described as 5-foot-10 with a thin build, with no age provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).