Man chased, tackled and carjacked in Winnipeg St. George area

A man and woman have been charged in connection to a violent carjacking in Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Police say a 24-year-old man was at the back of home on Havelock Avenue, in the city's St. George neighbourhood, around 8:30 p.m. when two people pulled out a knife and demanded he give them his vehicle.

The man ran but was chased down and tackled. He was then robbed of his keys and the vehicle, police said.

Not long afterwards, a patrol unit spotted the stolen vehicle near Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road. They followed briefly before pulling it over near Beaverhill Boulevard and Lakewood Boulevard.

An 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman have been charged with robbery.

