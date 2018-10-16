Man carjacked at gunpoint after meeting someone about online ad
Police remind people to be extremely cautious when buying or selling things online
A man who went to buy a notebook computer after answering an online ad instead found himself stranded after being carjacked at gunpoint.
Police were called just after 8 p.m. Monday about the robbery, which happened near Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street in the city's North End.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, told them the person he met pointed a gun and ordered him to walk away from the SUV. The thief then drove off with the man's blue, 2004, four-door Ford Explorer.
Police searched the area but couldn't find the SUV.
The victim was not hurt.
Police said the robber was a male but had no other details of his description.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
The incident is a reminder for people to be extremely cautious when buying or selling things online, police said in a news release, adding "This mode of sale allows criminals to remain anonymous while taking advantage of unsuspecting buyers and sellers."
The police service offers the following tips:
- Ask for a photo of the serial number of the item before meeting and attempt to confirm it hasn't been reported stolen. Search the serial number online: serial number search tool.
- Conduct a reverse search of the posted image of the item for sale.
- Don't provide your personal information to anyone.
- Check the buyer/seller's name through an online search engine.
- Ask about the history of the item being sold.
- Meet during daylight hours in a public space equipped with cameras.
- Do not pay before receiving the product.
- Do not meet someone alone.
- Use generic photos when posting an item for sale.
- Follow your gut — if something feels wrong, it probably is.