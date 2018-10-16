Man carjacked at gunpoint after meeting someone about online ad

A man who went to buy a notebook computer after answering an online ad instead found himself stranded after being carjacked at gunpoint.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Monday about the robbery, which happened near Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street in the city's North End.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, told them the person he met pointed a gun and ordered him to walk away from the SUV. The thief then drove off with the man's blue, 2004, four-door Ford Explorer.

Police searched the area but couldn't find the SUV.

The victim was not hurt.

Police said the robber was a male but had no other details of his description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The incident is a reminder for people to be extremely cautious when buying or selling things online, police said in a news release, adding "This mode of sale allows criminals to remain anonymous while taking advantage of unsuspecting buyers and sellers."

The police service offers the following tips: