Man carjacked at gunpoint after meeting someone about online ad

A man who went to buy a notebook computer after answering an online ad instead found himself stranded after being carjacked at gunpoint.

Police remind people to be extremely cautious when buying or selling things online

Police say a 36-year-old man thought he was going to buy a computer but the would-be seller pointed a gun then stole his SUV. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Monday about the robbery, which happened near Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street in the city's North End.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, told them the person he met pointed a gun and ordered him to walk away from the SUV. The thief then drove off with the man's blue, 2004, four-door Ford Explorer.

Police searched the area but couldn't find the SUV.

The victim was not hurt.

Police said the robber was a male but had no other details of his description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The incident is a reminder for people to be extremely cautious when buying or selling things online, police said in a news release, adding "This mode of sale allows criminals to remain anonymous while taking advantage of unsuspecting buyers and sellers."

The police service offers the following tips:

  • Ask for a photo of the serial number of the item before meeting and attempt to confirm it hasn't been reported stolen. Search the serial number online: serial number search tool.
  • Conduct a reverse search of the posted image of the item for sale.
  • Don't provide your personal information to anyone.
  • Check the buyer/seller's name through an online search engine.
  • Ask about the history of the item being sold.
  • Meet during daylight hours in a public space equipped with cameras.
  • Do not pay before receiving the product.
  • Do not meet someone alone.
  • Use generic photos when posting an item for sale.
  • Follow your gut — if something feels wrong, it probably is.
