Man carjacked at gunpoint at Winnipeg gas station

A 27-year-old man was forced out of his car at gunpoint while parked at a gas station in Winnipeg.

According to police, the man was sitting in his vehicle after pulling into the station near the corner of Keewatin Street and Burrows Avenue just before 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday. Another man opened the driver's side door and told him to get out.

When he refused, he had a gun pointed at him and was physically attacked, police said.

He then got out and handed over the keys to the carjacker, who sped off.

The 27-year-old was treated in hospital for his injuries and later released while the stolen vehicle was spotted by police around 8:30 p.m. near Redwood Avenue and Aikins Street.

The driver ran out of the vehicle and tried to get away but was quickly caught and arrested. Police also seized a pellet gun.

A 19-year-old man is charged with multiple firearms offences as well as uttering threats.

