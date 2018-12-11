Police release surveillance photos of suspects in carjacking

Winnipeg police released photos of two people wanted in connection with a carjacking on Nov. 13. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police have turned to the public for help to find the suspects in a downtown carjacking last month.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Fort Street just north of Broadway. Police say a 35-year-old man was behind the wheel when he was carjacked by two people — one male and one female.

After making off with the vehicle, police say the carjackers then went shopping with the victim's bank cards at several locations around the city. The vehicle was later found in the Minto area.

In an attempt to identify the suspects, the Winnipeg Police Service on Tuesday released still photos from the businesses where the victim's bank cards were used.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the major crimes unit. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6219 or to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

