Woman carjacked in Winnipeg's Exchange District

A woman was sitting in her vehicle in Winnipeg's Exchange District on Sunday when a man ordered her to get out, police say.

The woman, 23, complied and was not hurt as the man jumped into the vehicle and left her standing in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

About 3 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle in the 500 block of Portage Avenue and followed it to an alley in the 300 block of Langside Street, in the West Broadway area, where the driver parked it, then got out and ran.

He was quickly chased down and arrested.

A 19-year-old man is charged with robbery.