Manitoba boosts personal care home funding by $16M to bolster staffing

The Manitoba government has announced another $16 million to address shortages in personal care homes.

The Progressive Conservative government says the money will be used to recruit and hire 350 health-care aides and 72 nurses.

The money is in addition to $15 million announced in April to boost staffing, improve cleaning and update information technology,

The funding is in response to an external review into a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the fall of 2020 at the Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

The review found shortages in staff due to many falling ill, inconsistent cleaning and not enough infection control expertise.

Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston says the government is committed to implementing all the review recommendations, including increasing the time spent on daily care for residents.