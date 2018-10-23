Every Manitoban will get rebate once feds impose carbon tax next year: Liberals

The federal government is following through on its threat to impose a carbon tax on provinces such as Manitoba with green plans that don't meet Ottawa's standards.

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr was in Winnipeg Tuesday to explain how Ottawa's levy will take effect next April, saying 90 per cent of all proceeds will go directly to the Canadians who pay the levy.

"Pollution shouldn't be free in this country. Nobody should be allowed to pump unlimited emissions into the air we all share without consequence," Carr said.

In Manitoba, the average household will pay $233 more a year as a result, and get a $336 rebate in the first year of the plan. That's a net rebate of $104.

Single adults or the first adult in a couple will be entitled to a $170 refund in the first year, while a second adult in a household receives $85 back.

Parents are entitled to $42 for each child in their family. Single parents will receive $85 for their first child.

Every Manitoban who lives outside Winnipeg will receive a 10 per cent higher rebate because of their higher transportation and energy needs, Carr said.

For reasons the premier will have to explain to you, he changed his mind. - Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr

Farmers will not have to pay the tax on their fuel, he said.

The announcement comes only weeks after Premier Brian Pallister decided he wouldn't foist his own carbon tax plan on Manitobans, after realizing that Ottawa did not consider his flat $25-per-tonne price sufficient and the federal government wouldn't change its stance.

Talks broke down

"We were hopeful that we'd be able to work hand in hand with the province of Manitoba, but for reasons the premier will have to explain to you, he changed his mind," Carr said.

The Liberal minister suggested Conservative governments in Ontario and Saskatchewan were wasting time in court trying to stop the tax, when his government is committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions right away. Manitoba may join the court action in the future, Pallister has said.

"For too long, governments have stalled," Carr said.

Under the terms of the national climate framework, Ottawa will levy a tax of $20 on every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions starting in 2019, rising by $10 each year to $50 a tonne by 2022.

The $20-per-tonne carbon tax will result in an approximate cost increase of 4.42 cents a litre for gasoline, 3.91 cents per cubic metre for natural gas and 3.10 cents" a litre for propane, say supplementary documents from the government.

Ottawa plan comparable

At least for now, Ottawa's plan is not much different than the carbon tax plan Manitoba scrapped, Curt Hall, project manager for Climate Change Connection, figures.

Both courses of action were set to be revenue neutral and return money to taxpayers, which the province was planning to accomplish through a tax break, he said.

Hall wouldn't say which plan he thought was better.

Ottawa is letting the provinces who crafted a sufficient carbon pricing scheme to determine where the revenue should go.

With files from Sean Kavanagh, John Paul Tasker