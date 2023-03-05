2 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at East Kildonan duplex: WFPS

Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after being exposed to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of carbon monoxide alarms that had been activated at a two-story duplex on Callum Crescent in the East Kildonan neighbourhood, a Sunday news release said.

First responders did readings of carbon monoxide in both of the suites, which found levels as high as 600 parts per million, the release said.

The occupants of one suite evacuated before emergency crews arrived, but first responders removed the residents of the other suite.

Two residents were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital in stable condition, the city said.

First responders then aired out the building before Manitoba Hydro investigated the source of the leak and made repairs.

The fire paramedic service is reminding Winnipeggers that carbon monoxide poisoning can cause flu-like symptoms, including headaches, nausea, dizziness and confusion.

Prevention strategies include:

Installing carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of a home

Proper installation and ventilation of wood stoves

Having furnaces, wood-burning fireplaces and other fuel-burning appliances cleaned and inspected annually by qualified service professionals

Avoiding leaving vehicles idle in an attached garage, even if the garage door is open

Confirming all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys are clear of obstructions

Not operating gasoline-powered engines, kerosene stoves and charcoal or propane barbecues and grills indoors or within closed spaces

Ensuring forced air fans have proper ventilation

Anyone who suspects a carbon monoxide leak in their home should immediately exit and call 911, the city said.

More from CBC Manitoba: