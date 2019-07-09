Dozens of people have been taken to hospital in Winnipeg, 15 of whom are in critical condition, after a carbon monoxide leak at a Super 8 Motel near the city's western edge.

A city official told CBC News that 46 people were taken to hospital on Tuesday. Five were in unstable condition and 26 were stable.

The city said via Twitter that 52 people and one dog were in the motel when an alarm at the Super 8 Motel West on Portage Avenue, near the Perimeter Highway, went off just after 10 a.m. CT. Winnipeg Animal Services is attending to the dog, the city said.

It was not immediately clear how many of those people were guests or staff.

The motel's owner, Justin Schinkel, told reporters at the scene that at least one of his staff needed oxygen after the building was evacuated.

"It's a huge misfortune that this happened," said Schinkel, who wasn't at the motel when the alarm sounded, but said he went there after getting a call from his general manager around 10:30 a.m.

WFPS UPDATE: Crews responded at 10:19 a.m. to an automatic alarm indicating carbon monoxide gas (CO) in a hotel in 3700 block of Portage Ave. Once on scene, crews detected CO of various levels throughout building, up to 385 parts per million. —@cityofwinnipeg

"I'm super happy that the first responders got here as quickly as they did."

Ten ambulances, along with fire trucks and the mass incident response vehicle of the city's fire and paramedic service responded to the alarm. Three fire stations responded, said Alex Forrest, president of the local fire fighters' union.

"This was a major, serious incident," Forrest told CBC News, and "basically drained" the fire stations of the city's West End neighbourhood.

Justin Schinkel, the motel's owner, said his business was not undergoing any upgrades at the time and at least one staff needed oxygen after being evacuated. (Daniel Gagne/Radio-Canada)

Forrest said carbon monoxide readings at the motel came in at 385 parts per million. Ten to 20 parts per million, he said, is when carbon monoxide levels become dangerous.

The source of the leak is under investigation. Manitoba Hydro crews shut off the gas lines and started ventilating the building.

Schinkel said the motel recently had a fire inspection and has never had a gas leak. He also said the motel wasn't undergoing any upgrades at the time.