Manitoba RCMP search for shooting suspect

RCMP in Manitoba are on the hunt for a Brandon man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man injured early Friday morning.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Carberry RCMP responded to a report of a 45-year-old man who was admitted to Brandon Hospital with gunshot injuries, police said in a press release on Saturday evening.

Investigators are searching for a 36-year-old man in relation to the shooting. He faces three firearm charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police described him as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officers believe he may be driving a white Dodge pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate KDX 716.

The RCMP's major crimes and forensics teams continue to investigate.

Police are asking anybody who knows the whereabouts of the man to call Carberry RCMP at 204-834-2131, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: