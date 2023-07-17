5 still hospitalized after deadly Carberry, Man., bus crash 1 month ago

Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.

Shared Health, the provincial health authority, says no more patients are in intensive care.

A group of seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when it drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and another two have died in hospital, including a 79-year-old woman over the weekend.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area, about 315 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Those who died have been remembered as beloved grandparents, mothers, fathers and siblings.