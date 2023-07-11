2 people injured in deadly Manitoba bus crash discharged from hospital

Two of the people who were hurt in a fiery bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba earlier this month have been discharged from hospital, health officials say.

Seven people injured in the June 15 crash remain in hospital on Tuesday, including one who is receiving critical care, said a spokesperson for Shared Health, a provincial health-care organization.

The seniors were on a minibus taking a day trip from Dauphin to a casino near Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, when the bus and a semi-trailer truck crashed as the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision left 16 passengers dead, including one who later died in hospital.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area.