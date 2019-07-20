Son of woman found dead in Redwood Ave. home 8 years ago says 'it's time to start celebrating her life'

Friends and family of Cara Lynn Hiebert are calling for someone to come forward with information about her death.

The 31-year-old mother of four was found dead in the basement of her Redwood Avenue home on July 19, 2011.

On the eighth anniversary of her death, supporters walked from the spot where her body was found to the Manitoba Legislature.

Among those walkers was Hiebert's son, Malik Harb. He said his mother's death has had a devastating effect on him and the rest of his family. But recently, as the eighth anniversary approached, he decided to make "getting past those demons" a priority.

"This year, I came into it with a different mindset, because I used to mourn for her life and I feel like maybe it's time to start celebrating her life."

What's made it hard is the fact that his mother's death remains unsolved. Harb said the family has been in contact with investigators on multiple occasions but haven't heard about any developments in three or four years.

Cara Lynn Hiebert, was the victim of an unsolved homicide in Winnipeg dating back to July 2011. (CBC)

"We really do try to keep in touch with the detectives, but we never get the information that we need," he said.

"They say it's confidential, but for all we know, they could have a name that they don't have in the database and we could know that person."

A $50,000 cash reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction in his mother's death, said Harb.

Melissa von Richter and Bianca Moar also came out to the walk. The past eight years have been hard for the family, said von Richter, and despite holding other events to raise funds and awareness for Hiebert's case, it remains unsolved.

"The family needs justice and that closure for everyone," she said.

Moar and von Richter described Hiebert as a bubbly person who was always willing to help others.

"It's not fair that Cara was left down there in her house like that," said Moar. "She was such a good person and these people are walking free on the streets right now and we need justice and closure. It's been eight years, it's been a long time."

Family and friends began their walk at the home on Redwood Avenue where Hiebert's body was found. (Jaison Empson/CBC News)

The motivation for the walk came out of a desire to support Hiebert's children and other families whose loved ones have gone missing or been killed, said Mitch Bourbonniere.

"We had everyone in the crowd shout out the name of a loved one in their family that's been missing or murdered. And the names went on and on, dozens of names," he said.

The event serves as a reminder that people are still being killed and going missing in our communities, said Bourbonniere.

Anyone with information about Cara Lynn Hiebert's death can contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

CBC News has contacted Winnipeg police asking for an update on the investigation.