Car-train collision sends teen to hospital

A car-train collision in the rural municipality of Springfield sent a young man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP say.

The youth, 17, was driving north on Briercliff Road when he collided with the train at an uncontrolled crossing just south of Garven Road (Highway 213), about 25 kilometres east of Winnipeg, police said in a news release Thursday.

Oakbank RCMP were called about the crash at about 4 p.m.

Alcohol or drugs to not appear to be factors in the collision, which is being investigated by RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police Service.