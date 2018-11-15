Officer breaks hand during struggle with car thief

A Winnipeg police officer suffered a broken hand while struggling to arrest an alleged car thief on Wednesday.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers patrolling near Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue, in the city's St. Boniface area, spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen.

The police helicopter tracked it from above as it travelled through the St. Boniface, the Exchange District, South Point Douglas, North Point Douglas and the Elmwood neighbourhoods.

The vehicle eventually stopped in an alley between Talbot and Riverton avenues, just off Stadacona Street. A man and woman got out and started walking away when a police cruiser pulled up and stopped them.

The man resisted arrest, which resulted in the officer's broken hand, police said.

Once the man was in custody, police searched him and also found a stolen debit card, which had been taken from a vehicle in the St. Vital area back in June.

The truck had been reported stolen by a moving and storage company on Nov. 7.

A 25-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, resisting a peace officer, driving without a licence and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 25-year-old woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.