Man caught with 18 grams of meth after slamming stolen car into police vehicle

A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from Portage la Prairie and ramming it into a police car in Winnipeg.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen from a parking lot between Thursday and Friday.

Officers spotted it in Winnipeg's North End at about 9 p.m. Friday night, near Salter Street and Boyd Avenue.

When officers began following it, they say the driver rammed into their vehicle.

Officers surrounded the stolen vehicle to prevent it from driving any further, and the male driver ran away.

He was arrested on Mountain Avenue after a brief foot chase, where police found 18 grams of methamphetamine on him, which has an estimated street value of $1,800, and $360 in cash.

The man, 27, is now facing charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

