Man charged with robbery, dangerous driving after stolen truck crashes into buses

A man accused of crashing a stolen truck into two Winnipeg Transit buses at the beginning of April is charged with a number of offences.

The same man is accused of stealing an SUV outside Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre last month, as an 88-year-old man sat in the passenger seat, police said.

The collision with the buses happened on April 7, around 4:15 p.m. near Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street.

Police believe the truck was stolen from a parking lot on Arlington Street, near Logan Avenue, earlier that afternoon, a news release says. The owner of the vehicle was getting some items from the rear seat when the truck was taken.

The driver narrowly missed hitting the owner when fleeing in the truck, police say.

Shortly after, the truck ran a red light, narrowly missing several pedestrians who were crossing Portage Avenue, and collided with the buses. The driver fled on foot after trying to enter a number of stopped vehicles, police said.

Four people were taken to hospital in stable condition after the collision.

A 25-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged with robbery, dangerous driving and failing to comply with conditions of his bail.

Accused of HSC carjacking

The 25-year-old arrested in the April 7 crash also was arrested in the theft of an SUV with an elderly man in the passenger seat outside Health Sciences Centre on April 20, nearly two weeks after the collision with the transit buses.

Ernie Haak said he pulled up to the hospital to drop his father off for an appointment just before 9:30 a.m. on April 20 and left his SUV running as he went to ask hospital staff if they could bring out a wheelchair for his father.

Henrik Haak was in an SUV that was stolen outside Health Sciences Centre, his son Ernie Haak says. (Submitted by Ernie Haak)

In the few moments he was away from his SUV, a masked thief jumped in and took off — with Haak's father still in the passenger seat.

Security at HSC phoned 911 and police found Haak's father near Notre Dame Avenue and Maryland Street a short time later.

"They basically pushed him out of the car," Haak said.

The accused faces a number of charges related to that incident, including kidnapping, robbery, four counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and flight while pursued by a peace officer.