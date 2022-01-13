Car-share drivers could have an easier response to the age-old Winnipeg question: Where am I going to park?

The answer? Potentially permanent, on-street spots dedicated to car-sharing vehicles.

"I'm ecstatic," said Philip Mikulec, managing director of Peg City Car Co-op. The Winnipeg company first brought car sharing to the city in 2011.

In August 2020, they struck a pilot project with city staff to create five spots on city streets that will only be given to car-sharing vehicles. The dedicated spots are spread out in high-demand areas. The city of Winnipeg is considering making these spots permanent, and creating a system where the co-op works with the Winnipeg Parking Authority to create more.

Five of these signs are placed in high-demand areas across Winnipeg. This sign is at 100 Hargave, just off Broadway. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

"Before we were putting our cars in private lots. That's how we've expanded for pretty much the 10 years that we've been in operation. But that's very difficult," said Mikulec. He said dealing with private lot owners can be tricky, and sometimes high-demand areas don't have available parking lot spots.

"A big part with car sharing is seeing it as a form of public transportation, right? And seeing these as stations for users. So by having it on-street, it increases accessibility and makes it easier for us to grow," he said.

In a report to the standing policy committee on infrastructure and public works, Mikulec wrote that before the pandemic, the co-op was growing by 30 per cent every year. In 2020, it grew by 50 per cent.

Because of this growth, Mikulec says they're expanding from 70 vehicles to 90 this spring. With the addition of more parking, he said that could grow to 100. And that could almost double their membership, growing to 3,500 by 2022.

"We're looking at our highest demand, highest growth areas and especially in places where finding that off-street parking is difficult," said Mikulec.

"Osborne Village, Wolseley, even West Broadway — those are areas where there aren't a lot of surface parking lots, so that's where we're focusing our energy."

There are currently five spaces dedicated to car-share vehicles to park in Winnipeg. (CBC)

Part of the new system would allow the co-op to work with the authority to pay for the parking spaces as they're used. The driver wouldn't have to pay as they go — it would just be included in their membership costs.

That's a good call, according to one British Columbia car share company.

"Parking is our main driver of convenience," said Dave Wharf, senior manager of business operations for Evo Car Share.

That company is now in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. Wharf says they have a bit of different model than Winnipeg, but their parking payment system is working. The city sends them a bill every month. It's one of their biggest expenses, but Wharf says it's helped create more memberships.

"We want to include that all in the price so that it's a one-stop shop," he said. "It just helps people think of our mode when they want to go into an area that might have high-priced parking."

Erin Riediger has used Peg City Car Co-op for about five years. She says more on-street parking would increase her use even more. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

This is all good news for Erin Riediger. The architect has used Peg City Car Co-op for about five years, but has never used the on-street parking locations.

"I live in an area where there's about three cars near me, but they're often used because it's such a high-use area and because of the density," she said.

"There's not a lot of parking spots that co-op cars could even go. So if they enabled some on-street parking, it would increase my usage."

The city's executive policy committee will consider the report at next week's meeting, before it can move onto council.