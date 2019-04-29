Winnipeg driver killed in head-on collision

A Winnipeg man was killed when his car collided head-on with a semi-trailer in the Rural Municipality of Macdonald on Thursday.

Headingley RCMP say the victim, 48, was driving south on Highway 3 about 2:15 p.m. when the car he was driving crossed the centre line and collided with the north-bound semi-trailer.

The driver of the car, its sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release Friday.

The driver and only occupant of the semi-trailer, a 41-year-old man from Brandon, was not injured.

Police say it's not yet known whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.