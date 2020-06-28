Car flips on Portage Avenue, sending man to hospital in stable condition

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after the car he was in flipped near Winnipeg's west Perimeter Highway.

A traffic services employee of the Manitoba RCMP happened to be on Portage Avenue near Cavalier Drive as the man sped by, Mounties spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email.

The employee "was able to pick up the vehicle on radar travelling at a high rate of speed just as the collision occurred," he said.

The driver lost control of his car and hit the median, which is when the vehicle rolled over, Manaigre said.

The Mountie at the scene then stopped to help the driver out of the vehicle and waited for Winnipeg police to get there, he said.

Manaigre said the incident is now being investigated by the Winnipeg Police Service, which could not be reached by phone on Sunday morning.

The driver was the only one in the car when it flipped, Manaigre said.

Paramedics arrived at 1:14 a.m. and took the man to hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said in an email.