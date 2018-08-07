Brandon firefighters battle massive blaze after old car catches fire

A car backfire led to a massive blaze at an acreage outside of Brandon on Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 p.m. in the rural municipality of Cornwallis, a few kilometres outside the city, said Lt. Marv Janzen, a firefighter with Brandon Fire and Emergency Service.

There's a big fire just SW of Brandon right now. Can't tell you what it is though because I'm not sure. But you can see the black smoke from the city.

The property had hundreds of old cars sitting in tall grass, so it quickly got out of hand, he said.

The fire started after one of the property owners tried to start one of the cars and it backfired.

It took firefighters until late Monday evening to fully extinguish the fire. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

No injuries were reported, but it took fire crews until late in the evening to fully extinguish the blaze, Janzen said.

"It was a very high combustible load in the yard, and so it took a while to get it out," he said.

Brandon, Man., is about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.