One person sent to hospital after Main Street crash

One person had to be extracted from a car after a crash in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Main Street around 2:20 p.m.

One person had to be extracted from this car Sunday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson says one person was sent to the Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

A car and SUV were badly damaged and several emergency crews were on scene.

