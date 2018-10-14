One person sent to hospital after Main Street crash
One person had to be extracted from a car after a crash in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.
Brought to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition
Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Main Street around 2:20 p.m.
A City of Winnipeg spokesperson says one person was sent to the Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.
A car and SUV were badly damaged and several emergency crews were on scene.
