West Kildonan man still shocked after car slammed into his house

A man in West Kildonan is still shocked after watching a car slam into his house three times before driving away.

It was around 2 a.m., Sunday morning when Irvin Quevedo heard a crash outside his Aurora at North Point house on Phoenix Way.

"I rushed to the front and I saw the car banging into the house trying to get away," said Quevedo.

He didn't feel comfortable going outside to confront the driver, so he watched it happen from his front window.

"I wanted to run out and confront the guy, but I mean... you're always told never to confront when it comes to that kind of stuff, you never know if the guy is armed or anything," he said.

But Quevedo caught the whole incident on camera. A motion detector doorbell camera filmed the whole incident, including when the driver hit his neighbours car before slamming into his house, he said.

He believes the driver was speeding and lost control before hitting the car and then the house.

Quevedo says his vehicle is now trapped in his garage, the door is so badly damaged that he can't open it.

He says he and his wife are both angry with what happened. They're angry at the driver who just drove off after doing so much damage to their house and garage.



Police say they are investigating the incident as a hit and run.